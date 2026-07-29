Explore and More earns Top 5 nod from USA Today, begins second phase of construction project

Explore and More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum announced the second phase of its construction project Wednesday. Plans include converting the Moving Water exhibit into a space for temporary installations and enclosing the fourth-floor terrace.

Explore and More President and CEO Michelle Urbanczyk said more space is needed because the museum frequently becomes overcrowded.

“We ask parents, ‘What did you like?’ ‘What would you change?’” Urbanczyk said about the inspiration behind the renovations.

The renovations weren't the only thing on the agenda Wednesday.

Urbanczyk, local leaders and museum sponsors also celebrated a USA Today 10Best list that ranked Explore and More as the fifth-best children's museum in the U.S.

“When [Explore and More] was coming here, a lot of Buffalonians maybe didn't know what a children's museum was, or didn't think that it would be much,” said state assemblymember Jon Rivera. “But look at us now. We are recognized across this country for what we are.”

The first phase of the museum’s construction project began in 2023 and included upgrades to security, the lobby, the cafe and many exhibits. It had a price tag of more than $2 million.

Urbanczyk estimated that the second phase will cost about $3 million and be funded by the museum’s sponsors as well as Explore and More’s own cash reserves.

Children with disabilities were considered in every improvement that was made to the museum, Urbanczyk said.

“We're able to provide children a sense of place,” Urbanczyk said. “I love that parents tell us they drove from four hours because they have a child with a disability, and there's nowhere for them to go as a family unit. ... We have become that mecca, and we take it with pride and we take it with all seriousness.”

Explore and More will close its Moving Water exhibit in August and open the space to temporary exhibits starting in mid-September. The first installation will be an exhibit focused on teaching children the impact of science on their health.