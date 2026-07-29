Buffalo Music Hall of Fame introduces newest class of inductees

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame is inducting their 43rd class this fall.

An event was held Wednesday to honor the newest members that will join alongside other Buffalo music legends like the Goo Goo Dolls and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

“The annual induction is really the heart of what we do," Anthony Casuccio, president of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, said. "We're talking about legendary musicians, creative innovators, passionate advocates, and the vital behind-the-scenes people who have literally built the soundtracks of our community and the world.”

Since 1983, the Hall has inducted over 400 members into its legacy. This year, they are adding 13 more. Eight of these members are from their contemporary class and five are from their legacy class.

The legacy class includes prominent musicians from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. These people helped shape the Buffalo music landscape as it is known today, according to Hall Vice President Tom Lorentz.

"Most people would have no idea that this existed back then," he said. "There was a big musical culture taking place here in Buffalo ... so it's very important that we recognize these individuals and groups."

The contemporary inductees include:



Zuri Elise Appleby- She is an internationally acclaimed bassist, vocalist and educator. She was the first and only woman of color to serve as a bassist in the United States Marine Corps Band and has toured with artists like Lizzo and Nick Jonas.

The Bergholz German Band- This 30-piece ensemble was formed in 1983 by German-Americans in North Tonawanda. It has performed all across the United States, Canada and Germany.

Vic Dana- He is one of the 1960s most successful pop vocalists known for his hits "Red Red Wine" and "Red Roses for a Blue Lady."

Drea D'Nur- She is the creator of the award-winning "The Spirit of Nina" and has contributed vocals to many Grammy-nominated recordings.

Michael Lee Jackson- During his four-decade career, he has collaborated with Tony Iommi and Emerson Lake and was also the front man for the Buffalo band Animal Planet.

Clay Pasternack- An advocate for independent artists, he founded CPI Distribution, which opened national and digital markets for thousands of independent record labels and recording artists.

Rick Strauss- He is a founding member of the jazz fusion group Spyro Gyra and contributed to the Platinum-selling song "Morning Dance."

Curtis Fitzgerald Williams- He is a world-renowned instrumentalist, songwriter and producer who co-wrote The Weeknd's award-winning song "Cry for Me."

The legacy inductees include:



Geri Peters- She was a legendary jazz vocalist who shared the stage with many notable artists over her 50-year career.

The Yankee Six- This band became one of Buffalo's premier jazz and dance bands of the 1920s and 1930s. It accompanied legendary entertainers including Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

Denny Fox- He was known for the "Buffalo Shuffle" style he brought to his R&B and jazz drumming that helped inspire many generations of singers.

Jim Hall- He was a jazz guitar pioneer and a six-time Grammy nominee who established himself as one of the instrument's greatest innovators of the 20th century.

John "Spider" Martin and James "Pappy" Martin- John "Spider" Martin was a respected jazz tenor saxophonist who performed with artists like Aretha Franklin and Etta James. James "Pappy" Martin was a legendary bassist who founded the Love Supreme School of Music and the Pappy Martin Legacy- Masten Jazz Festival.

The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 7 with a concert performance to follow Oct. 8.