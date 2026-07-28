Odie Porter announces candidacy for Seneca Nation President, endorsed by current president

Four-year Seneca Nation councilmember and vice chair of the nation’s Foreign Relations Committee, Odie Porter announced her candidacy for Seneca Nation President on Tuesday afternoon.

Porter has worked in the nation’s government, higher education, and the private sector, including oversight of a $333 million budget as the budget director at the University of Kansas.

“I'm running for president because I believe that leadership matters to improve the lives of our people and to protect our nation," Porter said. "We need a president who has the background, the commitment, and the proven track record to get big things done. I believe that I'm the best candidate to lead us right now."

If elected, Porter said she plans on rolling out a five-point plan learned from her education and overall life experience.

"First, secure the nation’s economic future. Second, continue to focus on improving the lives of Seneca people. Third, to protect the Seneca language and their culture. Fourth, to continue to fight to protect Mother Earth and ensure that there is clean water and adequate lands for settlement. Lastly, focus on completing unfinished business that has been pending for years. This includes continuing the efforts to resolve the New York Thruway dispute, which has been pending for over 70 years," said Porter.

Current president JC Seneca was on hand to endorse Porter.

"Our nation deserves a leader like Odie Porter," he said. "Odie has a long history here at Seneca Nation."

Former Seneca Nation President and current councilors Todd Gates endorsed Porter as well.

"I think she's the best candidate for the position right now, and she comes from a long lineage of leaders from Allegheny, the Allegheny territory that she represents now," Gates said.

If elected, Porter would be the first woman elected as president.

"For Seneca people and also Haudenosaunee people, the balance of power with men and women have been equal for thousands of years, and whether or not that has been a former title that anyone holds, we have been sharing authority and power within our government structure," she said. "I think it's a matter of this is a title, and I think we have a number of women leaders who have been top leaders for a long time."

Porter wasn't the only one to announce their candidacy for Seneca Nation President on Tuesday, either. Fellow Seneca Nation Councilor Tina Abrams also announced her candidacy in a press release.

"i have dedicated my life to my people and my community," Abrams said. "As president, I will do everything I possibly can to make sure that our voices are heard, our priorities addressed, our goals accomplished, and that our sovereignty is always protected."

The Seneca Nation holds its caucus Sept. 18 to endorse candidates for office, and the general election is Nov. 3.