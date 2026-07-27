West Seneca supervisor, challenger questions financing of 142nd District Assemblymember

On Monday, West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson said nine New York City-based construction companies — all headquartered at the same two addresses and owned by the same people — had given money to the re-election campaign of 142nd District Assemblymember Patrick Burke.

Dickson is challenging Burke for the 142nd District seat in November's election.

All campaign contributions in New York State are public and searchable thanks to the state’s campaign finance laws. Additionally, business filings are also public on the New York State Department of State website .

Dickson's claims centered on two campaign entities owned by Burke: Patrick Burke for Assembly 2026 and Burke Powers New York. Dickson said the Burke Powers New York account is seed money for Burke’s eventual county executive run.

However, public records show the nine companies in question only donated to the Burke Powers New York account in 2026 and only donated to Patrick Burke for Assembly 2026 last year in 2025.

The following two tables show the nine companies Dickson is calling into question as well as their donations to Burke in 2025 and 2026.

Erika Kengni / New York Board of Elections Donations to 142nd District Assemblymember Patrick Burke by nine companies in 2025 which Dickson finds issues with

Erika Kengni / New York State Board of Elections Donations to 142nd District Assemblymember Patrick Burke by nine companies in 2026 which Dickson finds issues with

Corporations, LLCs and PLLCs are allowed to donate up to $5,000 in a calendar year, according to the state Board of Elections .

Dickson said it was strange that so many New York City developers were donating to the campaign of an assemblymember from Western New York. He connected the donations to Burke’s role as Chair of the Cities Committee.

“Pat Burke chairs the Assembly's Committee on Cities. That's the committee that decides rules for New York City construction contracts, including bills that he sponsors for joint bidding on public works contracts,” said Dickson. “A Queens contractor doesn't need a friend in West Seneca. It needs a friend who chairs a committee that writes the rule book it bids under.”

When reached by BTPM News for comment, Burke denied giving special treatment or favoritism to wealthy corporations or individuals.

“Throughout my tenure in the county legislature and here, I think my reputation is pretty clear as someone who is very independent, very fair-minded and very direct,” Burke said. “And so, becoming the chair of the Cities Committee, which has governing oversight over every city in the state, I've continued that to be fair-minded, direct, and independent.”

Burke said companies know where he stands on issues and do not always get their way when working with him. He said when companies donate to his campaign, it is because they respect his work and the way he interacts with people.

Another part of Dickson’s complaints against Burke were acquisitions that the assemblymember had not done enough to close campaign finance loopholes during his time in the assembly. Dickson said wealthy individuals can get around donation limits by setting up multiple corporations to make donations on their behalf.

“There's actually a bill sitting in the assembly right now, A2577, that would close that loophole,” said Dickson. “It's been sitting there since January of last year. No co-sponsors, no Senate partner, going nowhere. Pat Burke could have co-sponsored that bill to close that loophole. He didn't. When I'm in the assembly, I will co-sponsor that bill.”

Dickson also accused Burke of accepting support from constituents for his State Assembly run while planning to join the race for Erie County Executive. Current County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, said he is not planning to run for another term.

Burke did not confirm he will be running for the position.

“If [Poloncarz is] not running, I'm certainly going to be a part of the conversation of who the next county executive is, if it's me or if it's someone else,” Burke said. “I feel very lucky to be a member of the assembly, and if there were an opportunity to serve [as county executive], would I just flat out say no? But it's a discussion I would have to have. There's no active plan right now for me to be a candidate for county executive.”

Burke said Dickson’s name has also been floated as a potential candidate for county executive seat as well.