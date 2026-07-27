City of Niagara Falls rededicates Hyde Park tennis courts in honor of Robert J. Laurrie

As part of a current investment in Niagara Falls city parks, a rededication ceremony took place Monday at the Hyde Park Tennis Courts in honor of the late Robert Laurrie, a respected local figure in Niagara Falls known as the curriculum coordinator for the Niagara Falls schools and a widely recognized sports figure in the community.

On hand were Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and the Laurrie family — his wife and two of his children, including Mark Laurrie, retired superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.

Mark Laurrie with his mother, Dolores, at the rededication.

Robert's son Mark shared a personal story on why Hyde Park is so special for his family and how his father, after a difficult cancer diagnosis, kept active and played tennis, which Mark said allowed Robert to live an extra 10 years.

"The real story is that at 46 years old, my father got sick, very sick, and he went to the doctor, and the doctor said, 'You have to get fit and active.' And for the next 10 years of his life, I would say, except for the winter months, he spent right here at this tennis court. Every day he'd come home from work, have dinner, usually would walk from our house, which is not very far from here, and walk over and play tennis, and it kept him alive for 10 years," said Mark.

A longtime friend of the Laurrie family, Restaino reflected on Robert's life.

"For those of you who are from the City of Niagara Falls and have as much vintage, at least as much vintage as I do, you remember Mr. Laurrie," he said. "He was an incredible enthusiast for young people in sports, an incredible contributor to the community, and an excellent member of our city school district."

Dolores sharing a funny story about her late husband with her sons Tom and Mark.

Robert Laurrie had a 32-year career in education and coached basketball at Niagara Falls. He was the radio voice for Niagara University basketball and served in the Army during the Korean War.

Robert's wife, Dolores, expressed gratitude for the rededication and shared a story about how she would joke with her husband because of his great love for the park.

"I just want to thank Bob, especially. My husband loved Hyde Park. Loved this tennis court. We used to tease him. We used to tell him, 'I'm going to move his bed right out there.' He was always here, right from work. He came right down to the tennis court and started leagues," said Dolores.

Restaino said the city is putting in nearly $3 million into local parks throughout Niagara Falls; this project being part of that.

