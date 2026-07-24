Youth workforce development programs in WNY to receive $4.1 million in funding

Standing outside a newly built home in South Buffalo on Friday, Congressman Tim Kennedy announced $4.1 million, including $2.9 million in federal funds, that are going to workforce development programs in Buffalo.

The house was built by 16- to 24-year-olds involved in YouthBuild, a program of The Service Collaborative, which will receive the funds.

"I had dropped out in seventh grade due to circumstances out of my control. For a while, I thought that meant my future was already decided," Zaire Fayson, a program participant, shared. "YouthBuild showed me that wasn't true."

TSC’s YouthBuild Program is a full-time, paid opportunity for people ages 16 to 24 to spend half their day learning construction, customer service or manufacturing, and half their day obtaining their GED.

"In six months, I earned my high school equivalency diploma with college-level scores," Fayson said. "I learned construction, carpentry, painting, tool use, and safety standards. Every wall you see behind me, I helped build that."

TSC Executive Director Kate Sarata shared that their program has attracted many young women looking to learn trades.

"There was a time during construction [of this house] where our entire construction team was female, including our construction trainer," Sarata said. "So, it's really remarkable to be able to give this hands-on experience to people who never really thought what could be. And now they might not stay in construction, but when they own a home someday, they'll be able to do the work themselves."

The funding will also help support two programs utilizing AmeriCorps members to teach low-income children math and work on environmental stewardship and conservation.

