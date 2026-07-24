New sensory trail opens at Chestnut Ridge Park, expanding accessibility options

A new $215,000 sensory trail is now open at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, offering those seeking accessible-friendly recreation a new path.

The new trail replaces an old playground that was dedicated to Hunter Kelly, the son of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and his wife Jill. Hunter, who suffered from Krabbe's disease, passed away in 2005. The new trail, located near the 4A and 4B shelter, is also dedicated to Hunter.

"We wanted to replace that playground, but we wanted to do something a little different than just put the old type of playground equipment that you see in or used to see in parks," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz at Friday's ribbon cutting. "And so we reached out to the Kelly for Kids Foundation and also talked to our friends from the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy about what would be appropriate for an area that is dedicated to the memory of Hunter Kelly, but also allows other children to enjoy it."

New sensory trail dedicated to Hunter Kelly, the late son of Jim Kelly.

Poloncarz called this sensory trail playground unlike any other in the area.

"Elements of this you'll see in some of our inclusive playgrounds across Erie County, but not one that's truly dedicated as a sensory trail," he said. "It includes playground equipment that's safe for people of all ages and abilities to use. Includes a crawl tunnel, a balance beam, sensory play panels, musical instruments. This is just one of many, many improvements that we've done at Chestnut Ridge Park."

Poloncarz added: "We also, of course, have features associated with this, which make it safe. If a child falls off of it, it's not your traditional type of just dirt that used to be there before. We have turf, and of course there's concrete that's put in, but it's just a good example of the tax dollars being invested wisely."

The project follows $9.2 million in investments to Chestnut Ridge Park since 2012. Previous work includes lighting at the tennis courts, accessible playgrounds, renovations to the casino, shuttle, and new roads.

Poloncarz said there is more work to be done.

"We've got other work that'll be coming in the future, but this is just another example of how we're investing in your Erie County Park System to make them the best they possibly can be," said Poloncarz.