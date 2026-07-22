Gillibrand lauds Senate for passing co-sponsored bill to renew key support for older Americans

A bill co-sponsored by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand intended to renew the Older Americans Act passed unanimously in the Senate.

The Older Americans Act was first signed in 1965 and has been renewed several times throughout the decades. It funds services that older adults rely on such as meal delivery, transportation and caregiver support. One in six older Americans relies on a service funded by the OAA, Gillibrand said.

“The OAA is incredibly cost-effective by helping seniors avoid extended hospital stays and care in nursing homes,” Gillibrand said. “OAA programs save taxpayers billions of dollars every year. In fact, every dollar invested in OAA services generates over $3 in community value.”

However, the act expired in 2024 and has not been renewed since. Gillibrand said while services funded through the OAA have not seen much disruption, the bill needs to be reauthorized to ensure older Americans are supported in the long term.

“I am doing everything I can to make sure that the OAA Reauthorization Act is signed into law, and I will keep fighting until it is,” Gillibrand said.

Older Americans are struggling to pay for necessities due to the rising cost of living, said Gillibrand. This is compounded by the effects of aging on the mobility and health of seniors.

“Every day, I hear from older New Yorkers who are struggling due to this administration's recklessness over the last two years,” Gillibrand said. “Cuts to Medicaid and food assistance have pushed many families to the brink.”

Gillibrand is optimistic the OAA Reauthorization Act will pass quickly in the House of Representatives.

“At a time when our seniors are struggling more than ever, we can't afford to take a step backwards,” Gillibrand said.