Hochul announces additional funding to help anti-gun violence agencies

Governor Kathy Hochul announced over the weekend that the state will be giving an additional $1 million to law enforcement agencies and community organizations in Erie and Niagara countie in response to gun violence over the Fourth of July weekend. The funding will go to organizations like the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, the SNUG Street Outreach program and Project RISE.

“Following an uptick in firearm tragedies in Buffalo and Niagara Falls this summer, I am doubling down on these efforts by surging public safety resources to strengthen partnerships that stop violence at its root, and support community-based prevention programs and proven anti-gun violence strategies," Hochul said in a statement. "One act of gun violence is one too many, and I remain committed to strengthening efforts to make the Western New York community safer for all.”

This adds to the $13.8 million the state already gives to these organizations, who have contributed to the reduction of gun violence across New York State. To date, Hochul has allocated more than $4 billion in public safety initiatives since being elected into office.

"When I took office, I made a promise to do everything in my power to ensure safety and security across the state," Hochul said in a statement. "Since then, we have enacted the strongest gun laws in the nation, passed common-sense reforms to make our streets safer, and made unprecedented investments in law enforcement and public safety.”

This also builds on other initiatives Hochul has taken during her time as governor, such as ReCAST Buffalo, Unplug and Play, Positive Youth Development and more. All of these aim to help support mental health, build community spaces and help youth development across Western New York.

“As I said in the aftermath of the tragic deaths of two youths over the July 4th holiday weekend in Niagara Falls, we need to improve the social safety network and build family supports so that people understand that the use of a firearm is never a solution," Robert Restaino, mayor of the City of Niagara Falls, said in a statement. "Governor Hochul understands this and the funding being provided to our city for these various support programs reflects her commitment to help us eradicate the scourge of gun violence and hopefully some much-needed healing for everyone impacted by these recent tragedies.”

