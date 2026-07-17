World War II veteran tours naval park with annual reenactment

This year marks more than 80 years since the end of World War II, and one of the war’s few living veterans reminisced about his experience at an annual reenactment showcase.

It was an honor to be a part of the process at 99 years old, said former Army Master Sgt. John Long, who was honorably discharged in 1947.

“Western New York people must realize what a great thing we've established here," the Kenmore resident said. "This is so important to Western New York, and especially the City of Buffalo, to have this naval park as a reminder of the great things that we've got in this country, and also the price that we paid to have what we have.”

The reenactment showcase is an important opportunity to show history instead of merely discussing the significance, Military History Preservation Group member Lukas Smith said.

“It is very important to teach our youth their history, especially this year, considering it is America's 250th this year," he said. "And it's also very important because men like the gentleman who's a World War II veteran who stopped by, are all coming to the end of that generation. So, it's sort of our duty to pass on their memory to the younger generation.”

Nearly 50 reenactors made the trip, traveling from as far as California. About half are current or former military members, Smith said.

Reenactors will host “Mess Call at the Buffalo Naval Park” again Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will act out daily life on USS The Sullivans and USS Little Rock and serve a meal of World War II recipes.