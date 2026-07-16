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Main-Transit Fire Department gets ready for annual fundraiser, competition

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Maria Pawelczyk
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Main-Transit Fire Department

Local firefighters will test their skills while competing to be the fastest team on Friday.

Slo-Pokes is an annual tradition hosted throughout all of New York State that started in the 1950s. The Main-Transit Fire Department in Amherst is one of the largest groups to host an event.

"We provide grandstands, and we have food and different arrangements," Past Chief Dan Hooper said. "It's about a three-hour-long ordeal, and there are eight different events, including guys running up the ladder in a couple of events, and a buck brigade, and hose competitions off of trucks, and foot races as well."

This event brings together members of the community to help fundraise.

"This is our biggest fundraiser of the year for us. It brings the community together," Hooper said. "It provides quality entertainment. We get anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 people to come on out and enjoy it and enjoy refreshments and food options. We just like providing this for the community."

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the event.
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Maria Pawelczyk
Maria Pawelczyk is a BTPM NPR 2026 summer intern and a third-year SUNY Oswego journalism student.
See stories by Maria Pawelczyk