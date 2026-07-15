Wildfires lead Environment Canada to issue air quality warnings for Toronto

If you are planning to travel to Toronto today or tomorrow you may want to re-think your plans. The city's air quality has been ranked among the worst in the world as wildfire smoke drifts south from northern Ontario.

An orange-yellow haze is hanging over much of southwestern Ontario as wildfire smoke begins to blanket the region. That, plus the high temperatures affecting central Canada and much of the U.S. Midwest has led Environment Canada to declare an orange alert air quality warning.

Experts say the high humidity is trapping the thick smoky air over the region. Toronto medical officials say as the smoke levels increase, so too do the risks to health.

One of the hottest spots is Pearson International Airport, where runways reached 55 degrees Celsius, or 130 degrees Fahrenheit, Tuesday.

“When we’re in these extreme hot conditions, we’re making sure that the employers at the airport are making sure their workers have breaks,” said airport spokesman Sean Davidson. "They’re out on the airfield doing their job, but we’re getting them inside to get water when they’re not needed out here. There’s a lot heavy and hard work - refueling aircraft, making sure that we can get bags on the planes.”

Across the region people are being urged to stay inside, especially during the hottest part of the day.

On Tuesday, Toronto opened more than 500 cooling spaces, as well as addition temporary space in the shelter system for those who live on the streets. Outdoor swimming pools have also extended their hours to just before midnight.

Weather specialists say Tuesday was the hottest day of 2026. They forecast the heat wave may continue into Thursday or Friday.