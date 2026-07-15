Canisius University launches 'Canisius Computes' program for all incoming students

Canisius University is beginning a new program for its incoming freshman class called “Canisius Computes,” which provides all incoming students with a MacBook Air for their time at the university.

"We've had a laptop loaner program for some time, always oversubscribed very early in the semester, and so the data and the feedback from our students make clear that there was a significant need for our students to have the technology in order to be successful here at Canisius," Steve Stoute, Canisius University president, said.

This process has been two years in the making. Decision-makers at Canisius researched different partners and ultimately decided to work with Apple.

"It was important for us to get something that is going to allow them to actually keep using it, and something for personal use that they could keep going with afterwards," Chief Information Officer Nathan Marshall said. "So that was the big decision about landing on the Air instead of some of the others."

The students received their MacBooks during their freshman orientation so that they could get used to them and be signed in properly.

"I'm really excited to come into my first year of college, have a computer that can work with everything," Hannah Rider, a first-year student, said. "It's really nice to just have a certain computer that just everything will be on. So I'm really excited about this."

The school said upperclassmen will have the chance to obtain a MacBook by opting in to purchase one at a discounted rate for the remainder of their time at school.