Niagara Falls residents celebrate upcoming disability rights anniversary with block party

Disability Pride month is recognized every July to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990.

Friday, July 10 Independent Living of Niagara County held their annual Block Party for Independence, to mark Disability Pride month.

"Celebrating Disability Pride Month today is about recognizing how far we've come since the ADA became law in 1990," said Western New York Independent Living, or WNYIL, CEO Stephanie Orlando. "It's also about recognizing the work that remains."

Savannah Smouse, an independent living specialist at the agency, sat laughing and chatting with her coworkers at a table during the event. She shared with BTPM News that disability pride and the support it brings means everything to her as someone living with systemic lupus.

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"It means everything to know what's available to you, to know that there's support in your community, to know that you're not alone, to know that you don't struggle by yourself," Smouse said.

"All that breeds a sense of community when you're struggling that a lot of people don't have, and it gives a support system that you might be lacking," Smouse added. "And support is everything when you're dealing with issues that you might feel like you're alone with.”

Smouse was among many tabling and attending the event Friday mid-day. There were dozens of tables from community organizations, free food, games and activities, dancing, and music that could be heard down the street.

"The ADA was landmark civil rights victory that affirmed the fundamental truth: people with disabilities have the right to full access, equal opportunity, and meaningful participation in every aspect of community life," said Orlando to a crowd. "Disability Pride Month remains one of the reminders that disability is a natural and valuable part of human diversity."

ILNC’s parent organization WNYIL is also planning a larger celebration at Riverworks in Buffalo for July 24.