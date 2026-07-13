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Niagara Falls residents celebrate upcoming disability rights anniversary with block party

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
People dance at a block party in the parking lot of Independent Living of Niagara County on July 10, 2026 in Niagara Falls, New York.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM NPR
People dance at a block party in the parking lot of Independent Living of Niagara County on July 10, 2026 in Niagara Falls, New York.

Disability Pride month is recognized every July to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990.

Friday, July 10 Independent Living of Niagara County held their annual Block Party for Independence, to mark Disability Pride month.

"Celebrating Disability Pride Month today is about recognizing how far we've come since the ADA became law in 1990," said Western New York Independent Living, or WNYIL, CEO Stephanie Orlando. "It's also about recognizing the work that remains."

Savannah Smouse, an independent living specialist at the agency, sat laughing and chatting with her coworkers at a table during the event. She shared with BTPM News that disability pride and the support it brings means everything to her as someone living with systemic lupus.

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"It means everything to know what's available to you, to know that there's support in your community, to know that you're not alone, to know that you don't struggle by yourself," Smouse said.

"All that breeds a sense of community when you're struggling that a lot of people don't have, and it gives a support system that you might be lacking," Smouse added. "And support is everything when you're dealing with issues that you might feel like you're alone with.”

Smouse was among many tabling and attending the event Friday mid-day. There were dozens of tables from community organizations, free food, games and activities, dancing, and music that could be heard down the street.

"The ADA was landmark civil rights victory that affirmed the fundamental truth: people with disabilities have the right to full access, equal opportunity, and meaningful participation in every aspect of community life," said Orlando to a crowd. "Disability Pride Month remains one of the reminders that disability is a natural and valuable part of human diversity."

ILNC’s parent organization WNYIL is also planning a larger celebration at Riverworks in Buffalo for July 24.

Two men talk in the parking lot of Independent Living of Niagara County during the agency's annual block party on July 10, 2026.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM News
Two men talk in the parking lot of Independent Living of Niagara County during the agency's annual block party on July 10, 2026.
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Local WBFO Disabilities Beat Local StoriesWBFO News
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for BTPM.
See stories by Emyle Watkins
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