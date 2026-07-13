Erie County Clerk warns against car dealership scams

When buying a car, many people are overwhelmed by the number of options available.

The Erie County Clerk’s office has issued a free guide to help consumers know which car is the right fit for them without being scammed by unlicensed dealerships.

The “Let The Buyer Be Aware” guide gives buyers information about their rights, vehicle sale laws and helpful tips.

"Whether you're buying a new car or a used car, maybe your first car, you're upgrading to a newer model, or you're shopping for a dependable used car," Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns said, "it takes a little bit of homework. You want to save yourself some time and some money and some frustration.”

Kearns said this information is important to know to help be aware of scams.

“There are agencies out there to help ensure that these transactions are conducted fairly, legally, and safely, and providing consumers with that information to make informed decisions," Kearns said. "Once again, a little preparation goes a long way, and it's important to understand your rights, knowing what questions to ask, and recognizing those protections under New York State law.”

This manual can be requested on the Erie County Clerk’s Help Desk for more information. Kearns notes all auto dealers, from the large ones to smaller independents, must be registered with the New York State DMV.