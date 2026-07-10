New $510,000 shelter opens in Como Lake Park in Lancaster alongside other renovations

Multi-generational exercise area at Como Lake Park.

More than $3.1 million has been invested in Como Lake Park renovations since 2012. On Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was there to showcase the brand-new Shelter 14 located within the park in the town of Lancaster.

The new $510,000 shelter investment is located between a $500,000 accessible playground and a multi-generational exercise area with ample parking.

The shelter is open in time for summer, and Poloncarz suggested this will be one of the higher-demand shelters in Western New York due to its adequate size for families and larger get-togethers.

"The shelter is ready to be rented. It is one of the nicest shelters that we have; it's going to be used by many people in the future," he said. "It's one of the larger shelters that we have in Como Park, because of the ability of accessibility for individuals who may need accessible wheelchairs or other types of assistance. They have a parking lot right next to it. You have the bathrooms, which were recently renovated, right across the road over there."

Since 2012, over $62 million has been invested countywide, with specific park investments totaling $3.1 million.

Shelter 14 was created with stone used by previous shelters that were taken down.

"The stone that you see dates back to the 1930s when it was installed originally by the Works Progress Administration," said Poloncarz.

The park's website offers online reservations and detailed information on facilities.