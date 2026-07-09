Congressman Kennedy calls on House to pass NEXUS card legislation

In order to help make crossing the Canadian border easier for the people of Western New York, Congressman Tim Kennedy is calling on the House of Representatives to pass the NEXUS for Families Act.

This act would allow families applying for a NEXUS card to streamline their application process and be reviewed all at the same time, instead of each member of the household doing it individually.

"The Nexus for Families Act does more than make life a little easier for the people just trying to get where they're going," Kennedy said Thursday. "It supports our economy, and it strengthens ties with our Canadian neighbors. It creates jobs, and it enriches our culture, and it's simply common sense legislation."

In helping with Canadian relations, New York State Assemblymember Jon Rivera is hopeful this will boost the economy of the Buffalo-Niagara region.

"This is a piece of legislation that falls into the no-brainer category," Rivera said. "We should be looking at things like this all the time, knowing that it's the small incremental changes we're going to make that really going to turn our economy around. It is specific, it is helpful, it's immediate, it can make a difference."

This act would not only simplify the application process but also the interview process. Through the NEXUS for Families Act, some children under the age of 14 will not have to go through an interview. Up until now, children faced the same interview as adults. This will also allow for joint scheduling of the interviews so the entire household can be done concurrently.

"When people can move efficiently across the border, it means more shoppers, more diners, more ticket buyers, more fans in seats at games and theaters, one more weekend of visitors that are contributing to our local economy, and it adds up to real dollars for our small businesses and our economy here in Western New York,” Kennedy said.

After a unanimous vote from the House Committee on Homeland Security one month ago, the congressman is hoping for a swift timeline to pass the legislation through to the president to be enacted.

Kennedy said he has the bipartisan support needed to ensure this act is passed, which is evident in the unanimous vote from last month.

"I'm calling on Speaker Johnson to fast-track this legislation and bring it to the floor of the House of Representatives for passage immediately," Kennedy said. "Let's get it over the finish line. Let's cut through the red tape for busy families, and let's strengthen our local economy here in Western New York."