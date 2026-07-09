Buffalo History Museum launching Goo Goo Dolls exhibit in September

It’s been in the works for close to two years and is set to open in mid-September.

The Buffalo History Museum is launching a 40thanniversary exhibit for the iconic Western New York rock band, the Goo Goo Dolls.

Anthony Greco, Director of Exhibits and Interpretive Planning at the Buffalo History Museum, said one of the goals was to put contemporary history in the spotlight, and museum officials felt the Goo Goo Dolls were the perfect fit.

"It's kind of an important thing to celebrate this part of Western New York culture and history, because so many people think that you're going to see at the museum, things from the War of 1812, Civil War, older things, but we collect contemporary history, too, and the Goo Goo Dolls are a perfect example of that," said Greco.

The Goo Goo Dolls' hit song "Iris" recently went viral on TikTok, reaching a new and younger audience.

"What is there that brings people together more so than music?" Greco added.

The interactive exhibit will feature all sorts of memorabilia from the band, families, and loyal fans from over the years.

Band members John Rzeznik and Robby Takac have been collaborating directly with the museum. One of the display items will be the first scrapbook Takac's mother put together of the band several years ago.

"The collaboration has been great. From the get-go, both of them have been very supportive. They both love the museum. Robbie is very active here, specifically with the Cherry Blossom Festival and Music is Art." Greco said. "Robbie's always been very supportive. And then John said, 'Whatever you guys need, we love the History Museum.'"

The exhibit will first open to members only on Sept. 16, and then to the public the next day.

