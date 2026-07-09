Buffalo change its pool policies this summer. How is that going?

On June 18, Buffalo mayor Sean Ryan hosted a press conference announcing sweeping changes to the city’s pools. This included new pool rules, an ID requirement to enter city pools and free swim lessons. Buffalo city pools opened on July 1. How have the changes been affecting pool goers?

Among the changes was the introduction of a required ID to access the pools. Free ID cards are available through the city. But the most impactful change, arguably, was the introduction of free swimming lessons for up to 300 juveniles.

Buffalo partnered with the City Swim Project to bring free swim lessons to pools across the city.

"Access to formal swim lessons and participation in them can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent, so the fact that we are able to provide access where typically families might not be able to afford formal swim lessons is really the main focus,” said City Swim Project founder Mike Switalski.

All of the city’s free swim lessons filled up within weeks and there is currently a waitlist, said a Buffalo spokesperson.

Buffalo parent Ludfur Rahman signed his children up for one of the 300 spots.

“I think everybody needs to learn [how to] swim,” Radman said.

City officials are hoping to expand the program next summer.

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BTPM News Managing Editor Michael Mroziak assisted with this story.