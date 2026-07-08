Republican officials stress law enforcement support, public safety in wake of July 4 violence

In response to violence that broke out during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, local Republican officials and candidates spoke Wednesday about the importance of supporting law enforcement.

These candidates believe public safety should be in the minds of voters this November.

"Swift and certain justice has always been a deterrent to illegal behavior, but Democrats' soft-on-crime policies and lack of support for law enforcement have created a revolving door justice system," Pat Chludzinski, New York Assemblyman, said.

Throughout New York, there were 35 shootings — with three people killed — during the holiday weekend, Chludzinski emphasized. He also stressed the importance of bold leadership and taking decisive action.

Many of the officials present at the press conference are former law enforcement officers. Many of them believe law enforcement needs to know it has the support of the city.

Law enforcement officers "put their lives on the line every day," Frank Todaro, Erie County Legislator, said. "They need to know they have the backing of the city and state leaders. It is difficult trying to encourage people to come into the city and enjoy what Buffalo has to offer."

The emphasis on public safety policy was prevalent through every speaker, especially on reform.

"Public safety; it's a fundamental responsibility of our government," Christina Coyle-Lenz, candidate for Erie County Legislature District Five, said. "We must restore a system that protects communities, our law enforcement, due process, and accountability. Our communities deserve practical solutions that restore the peace of mind that comes from knowing their families, neighborhoods, and local businesses are safe.”

Mayor Sean Ryan also spoke Tuesday about the violence that happened during the holiday weekend.

"It was a bad day for the people who live in the City of Buffalo, but this type of lawlessness will not be permitted," Ryan said.

Ryan said the events that took place are distressing and that he is working with other upstate officials who are having similar issues to prepare for the future.

"The police are a vital part of the City of Buffalo," Ryan said. "We can't function without the police; we can't function without the fire department; we can't function without snowplow drivers; we can't function without garbage trucks, so everyone who works for the city hall performs a vital function, and we value the efforts of the brave men and women from the police department, and I'll continue to value them."