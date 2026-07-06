Trump Accounts launch with the aim to help children gain financial freedom

President Donald Trump launched the program Trump Accounts over the weekend, which the White House says will help children gain future financial success.

The investment accounts can be created by parents of a newborn child, and they will automatically receive $1,000. At a minimum, the accounts can have between $4,000 and $6,000. These accounts will be rolled into a traditional IRA when children turn 18, giving them a better opportunity.

These accounts differ from a 529 savings account because it does not have to be used exclusively for school.

"The Trump account, though, is a little bit different in that it appeals, maybe to students or children who aren't going to go to college," Scott Laing, Clinical Assistant Professor of Finance at the University at Buffalo, said. "So, once they turn 18, they at least get this amount of money. Sure, they have to pay taxes on it, but it doesn't have to go to college education. They could use it to maybe start a business, or rent an apartment, or get new clothes, or food for the first time.”

These accounts are also a way for lower-income families to give their children an opportunity that they may not have received anywhere else.

"This is a huge head start for maybe lower-income consumers, where they're able to give their kid a nice $1,000 head start that might be able to break them out of maybe some sort of cycle of poverty that they were subject to," Laing said. "I would hate to see them miss out on it just due to lack of awareness that this program has started up."

These accounts were announced last year as part of the Big Beautiful Bill that was passed in Congress. According to an article from CNN, Senator Ted Cruz was a big contributor in getting the legislation passed for these accounts.

Since being launched on Saturday, more than six million accounts have been opened, but according to CNN, this is still a fraction of eligible children under the age of 18.

"It sounds too good to be true, but to be given a free $1,000 for their child to maybe have a head start when they finally hit age 18, have some money available, have an opportunity that maybe their parents didn't even have," Laing said.

Democrats expressed skepticism of the plan after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the accounts a “backdoor for privatizing Social Security.”

These accounts are available to all newborn children from January 2025 until December 2028. Anyone in the United States who has a baby in this timeframe will have access to create an account.