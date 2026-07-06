A group of First Nations in Ontario is getting into the nuclear energy business

The seven bands of the Williams Treaties First Nations east of Toronto have signed a deal with the Ontario and Canadian governments to own part of a nuclear reactor. It’s the first equity partnership with an Indigenous group in a nuclear reactor in Canada.

The chiefs of the Williams Treaties First Nations describe it as a historic step.

”The Williams Treaty First Nations chiefs, in unison, say today at this time, (we) announce our collective $700 million investment in Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington New Nuclear Project,” said Ted Williams, chief of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

Ottawa and Ontario are providing $700 million in loan guarantees to the group, which will become equity for one of four new small modular reactors under construction at the Darlington Nuclear Project on the north shore of Lake Ontario at Bowmanville, east of Toronto.

“We live for the future now. The past is gone. There’s nothing we can do about it. But today is a day of celebration,” said Elder Keith Nott, a former chief of the Curve Lake First Nation. He described the project as long overdue.

Canada’s finance minister, Francois Philippe Champagne, says the loan guarantee that enables the Williams Treaties First Nations to secure a minority equity stake in the nuclear project is among the first and largest in the loan guarantee program with Indigenous nations.

“When it comes to nation building projects, Indigenous people are partners and we want that today to be a blueprint,” Champagne said. “Nations across our country are watching what we are achieving today because today’s a great example of us working together to achieve a common goal that generations will look back with pride.”

Chief Laurie Hockaday of the Alderville First Nation says the importance of this deal cannot be overstated.

“Economic reconciliation is not achieved simply by inviting First Nations to observe development. It is achieved when First Nations have meaningful opportunities to participate, to invest, to lead and to help shape the future of projects taking place within their territories,” Hockaday said.

Darlington is the site for four small modular reactors, and are expected to cost about $21 billion. The first is expected to be completed by 2030. When operational, the site will generate about 1,200 megawatts of power, enough needed to energize 1.2 million homes.

Ontario’s Energy and Mines minister Stephen Lecce says the involvement of First Nations in the project marks an important milestone and it’s one that the First Nations could see as an opportunity for their future generations.

“Anyone that knows the chiefs, they live for the young people that they represent, a fast-flowing demographic of Canada,” Lecce said. “If you want to build confidence, build partnerships and build big and upscale. I just think any sensible government, they’re going to work and make every good faith effort to build alliances and partnerships with the First Nations.”

The project is part of a new nuclear strategy from the Canadian federal government to build large scale nuclear reactors at home and at the same time sell Canada’s nuclear technology overseas.

