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Historic World Cup run ends for Canada with 3-0 loss to Morocco

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
Canada's Stephen Eustaquio (7) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026.
Ashley Landis
/
AP
Canada's Stephen Eustaquio (7) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026.

HOUSTON (AP) — Azzedine Ounahi scored twice to lead Morocco to a 3-0 win over Canada in the World Cup round of 16 Saturday to make the country the first African nation to reach the quarterfinals more than once.

It’s Morocco’s second straight appearance in the quarterfinals after becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals in 2022.

The loss ends a historic run for World Cup co-host Canada, which won its first-ever knockout round game with a 1-0 victory over South Africa to reach Saturday’s match.
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