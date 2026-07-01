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Ten men, but two goals: US wins to advance to World Cup round of 16

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:21 PM EDT
United States' Malik Tillman (17) scores their second goal from a free kick during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
Martin Meissner
/
AP
United States' Malik Tillman (17) scores their second goal from a free kick during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup before being sent off with a red card in the second half, and Malik Tillman converted on a free kick to give the 10-man United States squad a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina to advance to the round of 16.

Balogun dominated the first half with his goal and several other chances that helped the U.S. control the match early but the Americans had to scramble down a man after his foul against Tarik Muharemovic in the 64th minute.

Tillman helped seal the win when he scored on a free kick from just outside the box in the 82nd minute.
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