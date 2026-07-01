Disability Pride Festival is returning to Western New York

To celebrate Disability Pride Month, Western New York Independent Living is hosting a Disability Pride Festival.

The “Art of Access” theme brings together a diverse disability community, showcasing their performances and artwork. This festival will commemorate 36 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed.

"It celebrates individuality, and it champions the rights of people with disabilities, fostering community pride and inclusivity," Holly Nidell, co-chair of the festival, said. "This year features a day of fun and entertainment for people of all ages and all abilities."

At the festival, there will be live entertainment, a unity walk and interactive art activities. There will also be more than 60 resource tables from community organizations.

Although progress has been made in accessibility, there are still more steps to be taken, said organizers. The Disability Pride Festival is just one way that the people of Western New York are trying to make larger steps.

"[About] 30 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed, marking a historic step forward in expanding access and opportunity for people with disabilities," Franklin Collins, Vice President of M&T Bank and festival committee member, said. "While meaningful progress has been made, this month is a reminder of the work that continues, and our shared responsibility to create spaces where people feel safe, welcomed, and able to thrive."

Disability Pride Month is a way for people with disabilities to celebrate, educate and feel empowered.

"That commitment starts with showing up, listening, and continuing to invest in people, communities, not just today, but every day," Collins said.

The festival will be held on Friday, July 24, at Buffalo Riverworks from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free for all.