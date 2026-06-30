Local opinions divided on future of nuclear energy in New York

Local clean energy advocates are speaking out against Governor Kathy Hochul’s plans for more nuclear energy in New York.

Hochul has called for the development of a zero-emission nuclear facility in Upstate New York. There also has been speculation that NRG’s former coal plant in Dunkirk could be a candidate for a future nuclear facility.

PUSH Buffalo Climate Justice Organizer Majadi Baruti believes New York has the infrastructure for a stable energy supply without needing nuclear power - but it would mean halting the energy for data centers.

“I appreciate the moratorium. I'm for that … I just want it all to stop, right?" he said. "The grid can support this stuff, but again, we haven't even tried, we haven't even scratched at it, but if we keep going the way that we're going, we're done for.”

State lawmakers recently passed legislation putting a one-year hold on a planned data center at the former Tonawanda Coke plant.

Any possible nuclear plant in Western New York is likely 10 years or more away, so there could be safer measures for handling nuclear materials by then, State Senator George Borrello said. He adds that a potential nuclear plant at NRG’s former coal plant in Dunkirk would be a major boon for the community.

“(It) was the only community in Western New York that did actually express an interest in at least being on the list, if you will, of potential sites for nuclear power. And again, you have a facility there right now that did generate power," he said. "So energy production in Dunkirk has been happening there for, you know, 60 years, and unfortunately, it was shut down a decade ago.”

Borrello maintains that it's important to learn more before making a final decision on the value of nuclear energy.

Meanwhile, Baruti says more work must be done to find the best means of disposing materials after solar panels or wind turbines are done being used. But he adds that if those systems can be properly developed, the potential already exists to improve the electric grid without resorting to nuclear power.