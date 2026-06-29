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Sabres sign Malenstyn to six-year extension

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
Buffalo Sabres left wing Beck Malenstyn is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal April 4, 2026.
John McDonnell
/
AP File Photo
Buffalo Sabres left wing Beck Malenstyn is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal April 4, 2026.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres re-signed checking-line forward Beck Malenstyn to a six-year, $17.5 million contract on Monday, retaining the player two days before he was eligible to hit the free agent market.

The average salary of $2.9 million more than doubles the $1.35 million Malenstyn made in each of his first two seasons in Buffalo. And it represents the value the 28-year-old brought to the team in a secondary role.

Last year, Malenstyn set a Sabres' single-season record with 282 hits and finished second on the team with 75 blocked shots. He scored a career-high seven goals as part of a 14-point season.

The sixth-year NHL player spent his first four seasons in Washington and was acquired by Buffalo in a trade that sent a second-round pick to the Capitals at the 2024 draft.
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