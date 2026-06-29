Local organizers gear up for milestone July 4 celebrations

Event organizers already are gearing up for Saturday’s “America 250” celebration, across the country and right here in Western New York.

Village of Lancaster Mayor Bill Schroeder anticipates up to 15,000 people in attendance for July 4 but still expects a familiar atmosphere.

“It's sort of like a class reunion, a giant class reunion," he said. "I characterized it at some point because, as I said, some people have moved out, and they come back, and they catch up with their friends that they haven't seen in a year.”

Plans for this year include usual features, like a parade, fireworks, and recognizing notable residents for acts of service. But Schroeder adds that this year will start July 2, giving people extra time to celebrate.

There should be no shortage of events to attend over the holiday weekend, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“We actually have all kinds of events for the ‘250 Celebration’ throughout the entire year. There's going to be fireworks displays everywhere on July 4, of course. There's lots of parades that are scheduled," he said. "We're celebrating our nation's 250th birthday, and you only get one 250th birthday ever, and it's going to be a fun time.”

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra also is making a change to its usual Independence Day festivities. The group normally performs at a Buffalo Bisons game, but this year the team will be out of town on July 3, the traditional date the baseball team hosts the orchestra.

BPO instead will play a free performance at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Outer Harbor, said Kimberly Schuette, BPO vice president of artistic and orchestra operations.

“It's really important that these outdoor concerts — that these Independence Day, July 4 concerts — are free and open the public," she said. "That they're accessible for families and the community, so everyone can come celebrate. Our concerts are really for everybody.”

There will be songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “America the Beautiful,” Schuette said, as well as a guest performance by The Voice finalist Cami Clune, who is from Williamsville.

Erie County has its large fireworks event planned for August 2, the anniversary of when the Declaration of Independence was actually signed.