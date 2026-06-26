New executive director of WNY Peace Center hones focus on community essentials

Spring is usually seen as the season of new beginnings. But for Western New York Peace Center, the big change is happening at the start of summer.

Western New York Peace Center officially has a new executive director, announcing the addition of Stephanie Mejia. The news has been a surprise, but nonviolent leadership and advocacy are essential priorities, Mejia said.

"To be able to lead an organization like this that's been around since the 60s is really such a privilege," she said. "Especially as a woman of color, to be able to lead an organization that's working towards advocacy and justice, and awareness of what's going on in our country, but also our community locally."

She comes to the peace center after working at Evergreen Health Services assisting Medicaid beneficiaries who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Having prior experience is invaluable because she has a network of contacts in the nonprofit community and already has knowledge of causes like immigration rights and LGBTQ advocacy, Mejia added.

"How else are we going to do this work to help those communities without connecting with them?" she said. "Same with housing, I'm going to tap into my old resources — my old colleagues and friends from the last 10 years — like, how can we bring light to, you know, the affordability prices when it comes to housing and tenant rights?"

One of Mejia's goals is to get the peace center involved with temporary housing efforts for inclement weather, like the Code Blue program that opens shelters when weather drops below freezing.

"Bringing in my housing experience and sharing it with the people who have been peace center members or supporters, and telling them, 'Hey, did you guys know about Code Blue in your own community? Do you know about the housing affordability crisis? Let's talk about it,’" she said. "How can we encourage our representatives and our community members support these overnight shelters, so we can help those who are unhoused?"

The peace center works with organizations filling a variety of roles in Western New York, from East Side Parkways Coalition to Justice for Migrant Families, to promote community healing and nonviolent activism at a grassroots level.

Mejia already has several important causes in mind, but adds that the first step is promoting the message, so more residents are aware of the group’s cause.