'Meet Me Downtown' event series gears up for a summer of fun in Buffalo

In an effort to make downtown Buffalo a more vibrant place, a public-private partnership has formed to host a lineup of several summer events.

“Meet Me Downtown” is a collaboration between the City of Buffalo, M&T Bank, and business associations, featuring events themed around sports, music and cultural activities.

It's the latest downtown event series to be announced in recent weeks.

"The restaurants will fill up, the hotels will book up, the bars will be more lively, and that's all because of people coming downtown and having a great time," President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Patrick Kaler said. "You can't advertise your way into a full sidewalk; you need reasons for people to be there this year. Buffalo has had some really great reasons."

While downtown’s residential population has grown nearly 30% between 2019 and 2024, overall foot traffic numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels.

"We do know that if we all work together, we all bring our individual expertise to the table," Mayor Sean Ryan said. "That's how we're going to start moving the ball forward on downtown."

Kaler believes that this will be an opportunity for all aspects of the local economy.

The "Meet Me Downtown" initiative will host six events, including:

