'Meet Me Downtown' event series gears up for a summer of fun in Buffalo
In an effort to make downtown Buffalo a more vibrant place, a public-private partnership has formed to host a lineup of several summer events.
“Meet Me Downtown” is a collaboration between the City of Buffalo, M&T Bank, and business associations, featuring events themed around sports, music and cultural activities.
It's the latest downtown event series to be announced in recent weeks.
"The restaurants will fill up, the hotels will book up, the bars will be more lively, and that's all because of people coming downtown and having a great time," President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Patrick Kaler said. "You can't advertise your way into a full sidewalk; you need reasons for people to be there this year. Buffalo has had some really great reasons."
While downtown’s residential population has grown nearly 30% between 2019 and 2024, overall foot traffic numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels.
"We do know that if we all work together, we all bring our individual expertise to the table," Mayor Sean Ryan said. "That's how we're going to start moving the ball forward on downtown."
Kaler believes that this will be an opportunity for all aspects of the local economy.
The "Meet Me Downtown" initiative will host six events, including:
- "Home by 10" block parties. These events will be held on July 11 and August 8. Eight vendors will host a dance party featuring music from the 90s and 2000s along Chippewa Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $10.
- World Cup watch party and Street Soccer Cup. This event will have a 5-on-5 soccer tournament for ages 10 and up, and then have a watch party for the third-place game of the World Cup. Located on Chippewa Street on July 18.
- PickleFest will be held at Buffalo RiverWorks on August 18. This will consist of a pickleball tournament with pickle-themed food and beverages.
- The Main Street Block Party will happen on August 29 at Fountain Plaza. This is a family-friendly event led by Buffalo Fashion Runways featuring fashion, culture, food, music and activities.
- Circle the Square 2 is a family-friendly relay race where you can use bikes, scooters and rollerblades to compete. This event is held on September 26 in Niagara Sqaure and is hosted by GOBike Buffalo