Manufacturing company opens $77 million plant in Lackawanna, sets sights on expansion

A Michigan company has invested more than $75 million to join the growing number of businesses in Lackawanna’s manufacturing corridor.

Deckorators already has expanded its facility to meet the needs of building and distributing mineral-based deck materials.

The company has surpassed the goal of 50 skilled-labor positions, and they are looking to reach more than 80 total employees, Director of Operations Rees Watson said.

“We've got the lines, a few of the lines running, we're not fully there yet, but we are producing, we're shipping product, and we're continuing to hire right now," he said. "So, we are looking for at least 16 other positions that we have posted, multiple candidates for those positions.”

The location provides access to trucking routes and rail lines, which is a major reason to choose Lackawanna, Watson said.

It’s important to continue the area’s manufacturing tradition, even if that looks different than in the past, said John Cappellino, CEO of Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

“With that comes a lot of the infrastructure that's here. So, and that's a real big bonus when you're looking to try to attract, you know, new companies, that you have the infrastructure in place," he said. "To have a facility that is in proximity to a major urban area that has lots of workforce, is a real benefit as well.”