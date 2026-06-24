Sabres prepare to host NHL draft, hold key early selections

Just a few days remain until the first NHL draft hosted in Buffalo since 2016, and the Sabres aren't waiting to start making moves.

The team already has traded for the fourth overall pick, in addition to the 20th overall pick that it originally owned. No decision has been made about how the Sabres will use their top pick, General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen said.

“We're just going to listen for now, take notes, and see what they think is the value of No. 4. We value that very highly, obviously, ourselves," he said. "We know there's a great prospect available there that's going to be two, three years away — or maybe even more — before they can make an impact on our team.”

Kekäläinen feels a level of excitement from fans after the team’s first playoff appearance since 2011. The city is becoming a desirable location for players as well as fans, he added.

“I think we can be a destination. Everybody saw the passion in this hockey market last spring and in the playoffs, and it was incredible," Kekäläinen said. "So, people have taken notice of that, and they also see that we have a really good team, so winning helps.”

The first round of the draft kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at KeyBank Center. Day Two of the draft will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the arena.

The fourth pick was acquired thanks to a Tuesday trade that also netted the 45th overall pick (second round) and defenseman Louis Crevier, in exchange for sending defenseman Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Buffalo also holds picks in rounds four, five and six.

The Sabres added to their cache of picks Wednesday by trading forward Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitols for a third-round pick.

With both Tuch and Byram, it became clear the players did not want to re-sign with Buffalo, Kekäläinen said.

"Sometimes, when players have the power to choose, they choose differently."