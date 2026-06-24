Gillibrand condemns Trump administration's Iran deal, as negotiations continue

New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand condemned the Trump administration’s proposed deal with Iran, saying the war has spurred long closures of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted global supply chains and economies.

"What did Americans get?” Gillibrand said. "We were promised that this conflict would make America more secure. Instead, Trump burned through billions of taxpayer dollars, drove up prices, and squeezed family budgets and small businesses across the entire nation."

Gillibrand believes the deal weighs more in favor of the Iranian government than it does the U.S. The Trump administration’s agreement with Iran would include the immediate lifting of many economic sanctions and the creation of a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

This fund would be used to rebuild the regime's economy. This deal would also leave out the immediate enforcement to halt Iran’s nuclear program or ballistic missile development. This would leave American service members and regional allies at risk, Gillibrand said.

"Trump and administration officials have crossed the very red lines this administration swore it would never do, and broke every promise they've made to the American people,” she said. "It makes no sense."

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D) represents NYS

Gillibrand also launched criticism at the Trump administration's military strategy during this conflict.

"The president launched this war with no strategy and no exit plan," Gillibrand said. "Months later, he claims to have secured a ‘deal,’ but it is painfully clear he has failed to achieve a single stated national security goal."

Vice President JD Vance met with Iranian officials in Switzerland on Monday. According to the Associated Press , he stated they created a "good foundation for a successful final deal."

This interim deal, which was signed last week, creates a 60-day period for negotiations on key issues. Some of these issues include the future of Tehran’s nuclear program because of concerns that Iran would use it for military purposes. This is a claim that Iran has denied, according to the Associated Press.

"As long as they respect us, I don’t want to use the word fear because that’s an inappropriate word, but as long as they respect us, we’re not going to have any trouble," Trump said from the Oval Office.

This agreement aims to end the conflict between the United States and Iran, which has been ongoing since late February.