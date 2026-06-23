At 100 years old, World War II veteran receives long-awaited medals of service

A 100-year-old World War II veteran received his long-awaited medals of service at a ceremony held Monday with Congressman Tim Kennedy.

Radioman Third Class George Klein was only 15 years old when Japan launched its surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. After graduating from Bishop Neumann High School, Klein, along with his best friend, joined the military. Klein went into active service on March 1, 1944, with the US Navy, and his friend joined the Marines. His friend passed away fighting at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Kennedy spoke about the sacrifices Klein made to defend the country and protect people around the world.

“At a time when freedom was under attack across the globe by forces of fascism and tyranny, it was brave Americans like Radio Man, Third Class Klein, who defended our values, our way of life and the lives of our allies across the globe, fighting for freedoms and democracy,” Kennedy said.

Maria Pawelczyk / BTPM NPR George Klein receives his medals surrounded by his family.

At the ceremony, Klein received the World War Two Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Honorable Discharge Button and the Philippine Liberation Medal — medals Klein was supposed to receive 80 years ago, but never did. Klein’s kids asked to see the medals he received, and since that wasn’t possible, the family contacted Kennedy to help make it possible.

Klein, who received most of his medals just before his 100th birthday, spoke on how much the medals meant to him and the country, getting choked up during his speech.

“As I stand here, as I sit here today, I'm reminded that this medal is not mine alone,” Klein said. “It belongs to the men and women who served beside me during World War II. Many returned home and built lives with their families. Others made the ultimate sacrifice and never had the opportunity to grow old. We remember them today with gratitude and respect.”

Klein was surrounded by his wife, Corinne, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, many of whom spoke at the event.

“I wanted to say that I'm very proud to be a great-grandson to my Papa George Klein,” Carter Sablinski said. “To me, you're not just a veteran, you are a hero. You have shown our family what it means to be strong, kind, and proud to serve others.”

Also at the event was a representative from the American Red Cross who presented a hat and a commemorative coin to Klein. Klein also received a quilt made by the Western New York chapter of Quilts of Valor. This organization makes quilts for veterans and has delivered over 500 quilts in the WNY area alone.

Klein was overwhelmed by the support he received from his family and Kennedy for making it possible to receive his medals.

“To receive this recognition after so many years is both surprising and deeply meaningful,” Klein said. “It reminds me that service is never forgotten, and that the sacrifices made by veterans continue to be remembered by grateful Americans. Thank you all for being here today, and for sharing this special occasion with me.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946, Klein married his high school sweetheart and started raising his family. Klein has four sons, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Klein dedicated his career to management and sales. In 1992, Klein was ordained as a Catholic deacon and spent those years visiting nursing homes to bring comfort to the sick and elderly.

