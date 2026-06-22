PFC families unveil joint-project with artist to highlight ag heritage

Providence Farm Collective is making a push to rediscover farming roots, and doing it through art.

This week, PFC will unveil a series of 12 oversized cyanotype pictures that highlight members of the collective and recognize their agricultural heritage. The nonprofit PFC provides farmland and food to immigrant, minority and low-income populations.

The project reinforces the importance of food, agriculture and art across communities, PFC Executive Director Kristin Heltman-Weiss said.

“They're all like beautiful things that bring people together to learn more about one another, to break down barriers," she said. "These are things that build community and connection, but they're not necessarily things we assign like monetary value.”

Providence Farm Collective Final portrait of the Abdullahi family.

Artist Brendan Bannon has been working with four PFC families on the project for the past two years.

Having an artist who seeks out the nonprofit to work on a project shows PFC’s impact, Marketing Coordinator and project participant Hamadi Mgangi said.

“What PFC farmers are doing is very revolutionary," he said. "I mean, a diverse group of farmers, coming from nine to 11 diverse communities, coming together to not only reconnect with their agricultural heritage, but to grow food and bring that back to the community.”

The five-month traveling art project makes its debut at 7 p.m. Thursday at Burchfield Penney Art Center. Bannon and Mganga will join a panel to discuss the convergence of art, food and farming.

Other locations it will appear during the tour include two food pantries, Delavan Grider Community Center and the Erie County Fair’s agricultural building.

"The customer or guest in our partner food pantry is actually able to enjoy the art, and know that the farmers who also grew the food that they're eating that day created that art," Heltman-Weiss said. "I think that takes it all to a whole other level."