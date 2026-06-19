Thruway Authority ramps up for major project on I-190 through South Buffalo

Traffic upheaval could soon be on the way for many drivers traveling around South Buffalo.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday on Interstate-190, stretching about 1½ miles west from the South Ogden Street exit. It will be the largest construction project along the region’s thruway system in years, said Kelly Holland, assistant public information officer for New York Thruway Authority's Buffalo Division.

“The first few weeks will allow us to gauge how long we expect those the delays to be. It's hard to gauge prior to the lane closures and the work getting started," she said. "That's why we're urging motorists to take alternate routes or to allow more time for these delays.”

The total improvement area will total 3½ miles, with another portion of that completed during the 2027 construction season, and a final section closer to Locust Street done the following year.

The Thruway Authority has already given heads-up to emergency crews and medical providers, Holland said.

“I reached out to, you know, Catholic Health to let them know, ‘hey, your ambulances may want to seek alternate routes. You can't plan extra time in an emergency, but please know that this project is going to be underway,’” she said.

Improvements on I-90 near Cleveland Avenue also will continue throughout the construction season, though that area will still require reduced speeds instead of lane closures.