© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thruway Authority ramps up for major project on I-190 through South Buffalo

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:09 PM EDT
Photo of southbound Interstate 190 in Buffalo, New York approaching exit 1 and its southern terminus at I-90/New York State Thruway. Photo taken looking east between Weiss Street and Ogden Street.
Wikimedia Commons
Photo of southbound Interstate 190 in Buffalo, New York approaching exit 1 and its southern terminus at I-90/New York State Thruway. Photo taken looking east between Weiss Street and Ogden Street.

Traffic upheaval could soon be on the way for many drivers traveling around South Buffalo.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday on Interstate-190, stretching about 1½ miles west from the South Ogden Street exit. It will be the largest construction project along the region’s thruway system in years, said Kelly Holland, assistant public information officer for New York Thruway Authority's Buffalo Division.

“The first few weeks will allow us to gauge how long we expect those the delays to be. It's hard to gauge prior to the lane closures and the work getting started," she said. "That's why we're urging motorists to take alternate routes or to allow more time for these delays.”

The total improvement area will total 3½ miles, with another portion of that completed during the 2027 construction season, and a final section closer to Locust Street done the following year.

The Thruway Authority has already given heads-up to emergency crews and medical providers, Holland said.

“I reached out to, you know, Catholic Health to let them know, ‘hey, your ambulances may want to seek alternate routes. You can't plan extra time in an emergency, but please know that this project is going to be underway,’” she said.

Improvements on I-90 near Cleveland Avenue also will continue throughout the construction season, though that area will still require reduced speeds instead of lane closures.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone