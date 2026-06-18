State funding for Amherst paves way to 'essential' wastewater treatment upgrades

Significant improvements are coming for Amherst’s sewer systems, thanks to $5 million in state funding.

The town will use the money to improve its cryogenic and wastewater treatment facility. The plant processes more than 25 million gallons of wastewater a day and has been in operation since the 1980s.

Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin estimates the energy savings alone could be $160,000 a year.

“This is run 24/7, 365, so big savings on that end. (It) no longer puts us in a situation where if it goes down ... we have to buy oxygen on the market," he said. "This will always be something that's sustainable for the next 40, 45 years. So, it's an incredible investment into this town.”

While wastewater changes aren’t the most flashy or exciting upgrades, they are essential, State Assemblymember Karen McMahon said.

“We don't really like to think about it — and I never really thought about it much before — but it's so essential, not just, you know, for public health and environmental reasons, but just quality of life," she said. "Obviously, we want to be able to have good infrastructure, clean water, sewage.”

The total project cost is $11 million, and the town also is pursuing federal funding, Lavin said.

The Amherst Recreation Department also received more than $1 million in state funding. That money will be used to help with improvements like lighting at Royal Park pickleball courts, North Forest Community Center, and a new playground.