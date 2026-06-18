Buffalo City pools reopening with enhanced safety measures, new programming

This summer, pools will be a major focus of the Buffalo mayor’s office. Mayor Sean Ryan said at a press conference Thursday that investing in pool infrastructure is part of his plan to ensure water safety.

“You know where we're situated: a river, a canal, a lake, there's ponds, there's streams, there's creeks, there's backyard pools,” Ryan said, “Every year, kids in Erie County and Buffalo drown, and these deaths are often preventable. So, operating a pool, it's not just about recreation, it's part of the city's commitment to public safety.”

Part of the plan is to require all pool goers to have a digital pool ID. Ryan said this will allow staff to know who is swimming and who to contact in case of an emergency.

“We know who the kids are who are swimming, and in case there's a health problem, we know what adult to contact,” Ryan said.

The IDs will also provide the city data on who is swimming in the pools and when, which will allow them to make informed decisions on pool management, said Deputy Mayor Dana Whyte.

Along with the revamp to pools, city officials want to make sure children are able to have fun safely. The city will be offering free swim lessons to 300 kids ages 4-14 through the City Swim Project.

Maria Pawelczyk / BTPM NPR Signs displaying the new initiatives of the Buffalo pools

The free lessons will be funded through a $50,000 state grant secured by state assemblymember Jon Rivera.

“Too often the cost of lessons can be a barrier to families,” Rivera said. “This program removes that barrier and ensures more children can learn to swim regardless of their family's financial circumstance, and by offering lessons at pools throughout the city, we're making these opportunities accessible to children in neighborhoods across Buffalo.”

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5 to 14 in the U.S. The free swim lessons will help give parents peace of mind while their children are at the pool.

Whyte said the free swimming lessons will also help address racial disparities in the city. Data collected by the USA Swimming Foundation shows 64% of African American and Hispanic children have poor swimming ability compared to just 40% of white children.

“Addressing an equity gap in our city is another really important reason why we wanted to offer swim lessons here,” Whyte said.

The pools are in desperate need of lifeguards and are still recruiting them as opening day approaches. The city is hoping to reach 100 lifeguards on their staff between all six pools. If this goal is met, the mayor promises to jump into one of the pools while wearing a suit and tie.

Pools are also going to include structured programming this summer. This includes lap swim, senior swim and a book mobile in partnership with the Buffalo Public Library.

“For months, we've worked to redefine the systems and the processes surrounding the city pools,” Ryan said. “City pools are not an afterthought. They are an important part of our summer activities.”

Buffalo's pools open on July 1 and will be open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The outdoor pools include Centennial, JFK, Kensington, Masten and Riverside. All 10 splash pads will also operate seven days a week with the same hours.

City residents can register for a free pool ID at https://www.buffalony.gov/1901/Pools-and-Splash-Pads.

