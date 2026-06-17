The Park School of Buffalo announces progress on new performing arts building

The Park School of Buffalo is making significant progress in the construction of its new visual and performing arts center.

Naugle Hall, the name of the new building, serves as the cornerstone of the school’s Power of Park campaign. This is the third and final phase of the campaign since it was first announced in 2025. This space will be dedicated to visual and media arts, band, chorus, drama, school assemblies and community events.

Since the project launched the public phase of the Power of Park campaign, there has been an overwhelming amount of support from donors committed to the future of the school, the school said in a statement.

“The enthusiasm surrounding this project has been remarkable,” Lisa Conrad, Head of School, said in a release. “Naugle Hall represents much more than a building. It reflects our commitment to providing students with exceptional opportunities in the visual and performing arts while creating a gathering place that will serve the entire Park community for generations.”

The project is undergoing a comprehensive 15-step project plan to help ensure that the facility is planned thoroughly and can withstand the test of time. The project is now approaching step seven, which involves submission for approval by the Amherst Planning Board. Phil Snyder, a member of the Board of Trustees and an architect, is leading the project. After approval, the project will enter the next steps, which will be permit drawings and construction documents.

The Power of Park campaign aims to grow the school’s endowment to help expand scholarship opportunities and complete the construction of Naugle Hall to further educational opportunities.

“We are deeply grateful to the many alumni, parents, grandparents, faculty, staff, trustees, and friends who have helped bring this vision closer to reality,” Mark Karrer, Board President and Class of 1973 alum, said. “Their generosity is helping ensure that future generations of Park students will have access to extraordinary spaces that inspire creativity, collaboration, and innovation.”

About 50% of the funding needed for the construction of Naugle Hall has been raised.