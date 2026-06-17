Erie County to give 102 plots of land to the Town of Hamburg

Erie County announced Wednesday it is transferring 102 parcels of county-owned land to the Town of Hamburg.

This will remove the land from the county’s inventory and will now be a part of the town. The land was acquired by the county over the years through In Rem proceedings, and the parcels are in areas where streets were never developed. The total acreage of the land is 9.8 acres, although not all of the land is together.

“These small, forgotten parcels are a relic of a bygone time, planned around streets that were never constructed and then left fallow as development moved elsewhere,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a press release. “They have accumulated and languished on the county’s books for years, but this conveyance will bring new life to them.”

The 102 lots have a market value of $125,000 but are being set aside specifically for public recreational uses for Erie County residents, the release said. The Real Estate Division of Erie County’s Real Property Tax Services Department will finalize the transaction, which is expected to close in a few weeks.

“Under this agreement, these properties will be used solely for public recreation purposes for Erie County residents, so now these disused parcels will collectively become new green spaces for the public to enjoy nature,” Poloncarz said. “This removes these properties from the county’s books and creates new green space in Hamburg, which is a win for all. I thank Town of Hamburg officials for working on this with us and for agreeing to this conveyance, and I look forward to the next steps for this land.”