Community leaders bring awareness to Elder Abuse Day amid rising online fraud cases

Fraud and scams targeting the elderly have seen record numbers as community leaders and local organizations supporting older adults appeared outside of Old County Hall on Wednesday to hold a press conference to bring awareness to Elder Abuse Day.

Abuse can take many forms: Neglect, physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, and financial. As far as online abuse and scams targeting the elderly, the Internet Crime Complaint Center estimated that in 2025, people over the age of 60 lost $8 billion to fraud.

Tina Taylor, the supervisor of the White-Collar Crime Squad in the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office, said it’s worse than ever before.

"In my 30 years of working financial crime for the FBI, both in the New York City division and the Buffalo Division, I have never seen anything like this," Taylor said. "I see all the complaints coming into the FBI and the Buffalo Division, in terms of the devastation it's causing on our community, on our elderly, and in terms of the ease with which it's being accomplished, in my career, have never seen anything like it."

The goal of the press conference was to discuss the impact of elder abuse in Western New York and the importance of education and prevention, and to bring awareness to the support systems in place for those impacted by abuse.

Karen Rybicki, the commissioner of the Erie County Department of Social Services, said for many people experiencing abuse, it's not reported on today. She hopes to change that by raising awareness.

"As many as one in 10 older adults experience some type of abuse or neglect," Rybicki said. "Yet only 24 cases ever come to the attention of adult protective services out of 100."

Among those cases nationally and in Erie County were abuse caused by someone else, and self-inflicted situations.

"Over the past year, the Erie County Adult Protective Services has processed more than 2,700 referrals for individuals age 60 and older," Rybicki said. "Each of these referrals represents a vulnerable member of our community, someone who may be facing challenges that threaten their independence, safety, or well-being.

"Of these reports, 26% of those involved concerns abuse perpetrated by another person on that individual, 37% were related to self-neglect, and the remaining 37% involved other serious concerns affecting an individual's ability to live safely."

Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Aging, Randy Hoke, has spent decades helping those in the community suffering from aging and unjust abuse and said it can be life or death.

"The consequences can be devastating, robbing older adults and their families of their safety, dignity, independence, and peace of mind," he said. "In Erie County, we are fortunate to have dedicated professionals who work every day to protect some of our most vulnerable residents."

Abuse can be reported by calling Adult Protective Services at 716-858-6877 or local law enforcement agencies.

