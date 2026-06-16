Aquarium of Niagara names new Humboldt penguin after famous Buffalo band

The Aquarium of Niagara successfully named its 26th-reared Humboldt penguin on June 15. The penguin chick will be named Iris, after the 1998 hit “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls, a Buffalo-based band.

Iris was one of four names that the public was able to vote on. The other names picked out by the aquarium’s zoological team were Annie, Burnett and Theodosia. All these options had historical or cultural significance to the Niagara Falls and Western New York area.

Over 1,300 votes were cast and counted over a 10-day period, when fans were able to vote online and in person while visiting. Iris got an early lead and, in the end, received over half of the votes cast.

“Somebody just told me that there is a new Humboldt penguin chick at the Aquarium of Niagara, and you guys named it Iris, thank you so much, that’s really amazing, I appreciate it,” Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls said, reacting to the penguin being named after his song.

Iris hatched in April to her parents PJ Jr. and Blanca, who came to the aquarium in 2019 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington. These penguins are a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) because they are designated as vulnerable to extinction on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species.

Through the SSP, the Aquarium of Niagara works with other AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums to match penguins that are genetically strong to ensure a thriving and sustainable population under human care.

“Thanks so much to everyone who voted, and thank you to the aquarium, and I can’t wait to come and meet that little cutie,” Robby Takac, another member of the Goo Goo Dolls, said.

Aquarium of Niagara

Iris is currently in the nest with her parents and is usually not viewable from the public gallery, the Aquarium of Niagara said in a statement. She is soon leaving her exhibit to attend “penguin preschool,” where she will learn how to swim and receive food from the animal care specialist at the aquarium.

