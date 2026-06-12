Hamburg, Falconer, Jamestown awarded millions for downtown revitalization

The communities of Hamburg, Falconer and Jamestown are celebrating this weekend after the announcement of substantial grant funding from the state.

On a visit to Buffalo Friday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul announced these communities had been named the latest winners of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the NY Forward Program.

Jamestown will receive $10 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Falconer and Hamburg will each receive $4.5 million through the NY Forward Program.

Hochul highlighted Jamestown's success when it previously received a revitalization grant.

"I didn't want to overlook the little guys, you know, because I know what that's like," Hochul said. "And now we've breathed life, new life into 151 communities, many across Western New York, and in fact, Jamestown was one of an early winners, about an hour and a half south of here, and they did a fabulous job. They turned $10 million into $57 million in private investment."

Hamburg Mayor Tom Tallman said he's looking forward to connecting the 18 Mile Creek to downtown.

"As we all know, it takes a village, and now the village of Hamburg can be all that we've always aspired to be," Tallman, a lifelong Hamburg resident, shared.

Hochul noted she had no role in the selection of her hometown of Hamburg.

In Falconer, the downtown corridor was devastated in the past decade by significant building fires. A 2022 survey of the downtown corridor found only 46% of commercial buildings were “working at full capacity.”

"We are honored that the State of New York has recognized Faulkner's vision and potential," said Falconer Mayor James Jaroszynski.