Toronto fans, bars promote World Cup atmosphere, diversity as tournament starts

The first-ever World Cup hosted by multiple countries is officially underway.

Mexico is kicking off the festivities with a match against South Africa in Mexico City.

Even in Toronto, Team Mexico fan Gustavo Miro feels the excitement watching his team. But with excitement comes high expectations.

“Through the years, it's been always, always a fantastic experience to see Mexico play. Now that Mexico is opening the World Cup, it's just completely unbelievable," he said. "My expectations are to enjoy the World Cup, and the Mexico will go to quarter finals.”

FIFA has set strict guidelines with how much branding businesses are allowed to use. One Toronto bar says they already have common partners with FIFA, which helps them avoid issues with the city’s enforcement of the governing body’s rules.

Multiple bars around Toronto say they are full with bookings Thursday, and for most games across the six-week tournament.

Many businesses already have embraced the World Cup attitude, Hoops Bar server Darrylann Tallon said.

“The biggest change is just the atmosphere and how much more the city comes alive," she said. "Like, there's loads of little pop-ups, there's loads of little fan festivals, and there's loads of street crowds and street drinking. And just, everything's on a much happier scale.”

Toronto resident Charley Keyzer is juggling his Dutch and Canadian fandoms. Being a host city is a major honor, especially in a place as diverse as Toronto, he added.

“It's a really diverse city, so I feel like almost every country is, pretty much, represented," he said. "I just came from Etobicoke, and on the train I saw, like five different jerseys for like five different teams, so I feel like a lot of the fandom is pretty mixed.”

Team Canada starts group play at 3 p.m. Friday against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Downtown Toronto.