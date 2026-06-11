Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane appoints new deputy DA

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane announced his appointment of Eugene Partridge to serve as deputy district attorney Thursday.

This comes after the previous Erie County Deputy District Attorney, Mara McCabe, left for a judicial appointment on the state Court of Claims.

Partridge will be leaving his role as the Homicide Bureau Chief, which he has held since December.

“During his career, Gene has advocated zealously on behalf of the victims of the most heinous crimes,” said Keane in a press release. “I am proud to have him join my leadership team as a Deputy District Attorney.”

As a prosecutor, Partridge convicted defendants in numerous cold cases, including a 2017 conviction of a woman accused of killing a 92-year-old veteran in a burglary in 1983, according to the statement.

The DA's office highlighted Partridge's work alongside law enforcement to prevent gun violence, identifying community conflicts and developing strategies to stop potential violence before it occurs. Partridge also lectured at the Central Police Services Training Academy, worked as a criminal procedure law instructor at the University of Buffalo and served as a panelist at gun violence prevention seminars at Buffalo Public Schools, according to the district attorney’s office.

Ashley Morgan, the current chief of the Major Crimes Bureau, will replace Partridge as chief of the Homicide Bureau starting June 22.

