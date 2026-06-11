Dion Dawkins teams up with AAA, Feeding America to promote food donation campaign

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins teamed up with AAA Western and Central New York on Wednesday evening to host a special food drive.

The event had fans lining up to donate food and get an autograph from Dawkins as a part of AAA’s national "Fuel Hope, Fight Hunger" initiative with Feeding America. This event focused on collecting non-perishable items to support families in need throughout the region.

“We’re so excited to have our brand ambassador, The Shnowman Dion Dawkins, joining us at our AAA headquarters,” Charlie Fashana, Director of Marketing at AAA WCNY, said in a statement. “This is a national initiative to support and combat the hunger problem that we have in the United States. We thought there was no better way than to bring in Dion!”

This is the second year AAA has partnered with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief organization, which includes FeedMore WNY, Foodlink in Rochester and Food Bank of CNY. Dawkins’ own foundation, Dion’s Dreamers, was a focus of the event, working with second chances and workforce development. This aligns with FeedMore’s RISE program, which dedicates itself to workforce training for people who are economically disadvantaged.

“Thank you all for being here, for everyone that donated and for everyone that contributed to this great cause,” Dawkins said. “I’m just one man, but together we are an army. Together, we’re Buffalo.”

This is a critical time for donations as there tends to be a decline in food donations in the spring and summer seasons, Cait Evans, Chief Development Officer for FeedMore WNY, explained. Evans also said food insecurity tends to increase during this time of year.

“That type of allyship and advocacy in the community promotes the underlying issues of food insecurity,” Evans said, noting Dawkins’ commitment to the community. “The mission of FeedMore is to alleviate that food insecurity in our community.”

Dawkins was not the only Bills player who was successful in community engagement and donations Wednesday. Josh Allen, the team's standout quarterback, saw his fund, The Patricia Allen Fund, reach a milestone in donations. The fund has surpassed $17 million in donations since being started five years ago — a notable benchmark as 17 is the quarterback’s jersey number. The fund, named after Allen’s grandmother, works to support patients and families in need at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The Patricia Allen Fund, fueled by Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s leadership and over 60,000 donors and Bills fans, announced that in just over five years, more than $17 million now has been raised for Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/gU6IBlTsoQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2026

Dawkins encouraged all fans to join in to help the "Fuel Hope, Fight Hunger" campaign, saying, “Come and help, we need your help.” All AAA WCNY locations will be accepting food and monetary donations through Aug. 31.