Buffalo Zoo welcomes new family of lemurs, highlighting their conservation efforts

The Buffalo Zoo welcomed five black-and-white ruffed lemurs from the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, North Dakota.

These five animals are on a Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), as this species of lemurs is considered critically endangered in the wild.

“Our black-and-white ruffed lemurs will surely captivate visitors and serve as integral educational ambassadors as we work to protect this critically endangered species,” Lisa Smith, president of the Buffalo Zoo, said. “The lemurs are getting very acquainted with their new habitat, and we’re thrilled to have them here in Buffalo.”

The lemurs, which are native only to Madagascar, have seen a reduction in their population by about 80% over the last 30 years. Logging, slash-and-burn agriculture, and development have contributed to the decline. Another factor is their daytime activities and large size, which makes them an easier target for illegal hunting.

It is estimated that 95% of lemur species are endangered, and a third of those are considered critically endangered. That is why, according to the Buffalo Zoo, protecting habitats is critical to ensure the survival of all lemurs.

The new lemurs are a family headed by Huey, who is 20 years old. With him are four of his 12 offspring, Conner and Lucas, both of whom are seven years old, and Mikey and Olivia, who are both six years old. All of these lemurs were born at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Zookeepers have noticed that Huey keeps to himself while Olivia seems to be the dominant one of the group. Olivia, alongside her sidekick Mikey, is the main contributor to shenanigans, and Conner and Lucas are playful as well.

The Buffalo Zoo is proud of its support efforts to save lemurs, they said in a statement, and the new family will serve as ambassadors to educate visitors on the importance of conservation and what can be done to help.

The Buffalo Zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.