Train enthusiasts from around the world line up to marvel at Union Pacific's Big Boy steam locomotive

Train enthusiasts from all over the world have been descending on Western New York to see the behemoth Big Boy 4014 Union Pacific steam locomotive pull into Buffalo.

At the Bison Train Yard in Cheektowaga on Wednesday, dodging the occasional raindrop, that dream was realized for thousands.

"It's been a childhood dream to see a Big Boy," said Daniel Puddicombe, a UK train enthusiast and freelance journalist. "I realized when the coast to coast tour was announced, this is probably going to be my best vehicle to ever get that."

Arturo and his dad came a long way, too, and they made the trip from Boston the best way possible.

"It was a 13-hour train trip," Arturo said.

There were plenty of local folks, too, like Zach from Williamsville, who didn't mind the large crowds.

"Nice to see a Big Boy finally come to Buffalo," an exhilarated Zach said. "I can't believe I actually get to see it in person. I never thought I'd actually get to see it in person."

At 133 feet long and 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boys are the largest operating steam locomotives in the world. Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in 1961 after traveling more than 1 million miles. As part of America's 250th anniversary celebration, it is passing through 10 states, including a Fourth of July stop in Philadelphia.

The Big Boy will depart at 9 a.m. Thursday and is expected to pass over Letchworth State Park's Genesee River Arch Bridge around 12:20 p.m.

"I've always said Mainline Steam is the greatest free show on Earth," Puddicombe said. "There's nothing greater than seeing a Big Boy at full flight, because it's like nothing else."

