Buffalo establishments prepare for surge of World Cup fans

Just a couple days remain until the start of the FIFA World Cup, and local businesses are preparing for a major influx of patrons.

Some owners said there’s already been an onslaught of calls from international fans. The Banshee Irish Pub co-owner Conor Hawkins expects the six-week tournament to be his busiest time since opening five years ago.

"Our staff are going to be wearing soccer jerseys for the next six weeks. We've got soccer specials. We're going to have soccer burger buns and everything else," he said. "We're really into it. We love it. Just a shame the World Cup wasn't every two years instead of four years."

Hawkins and Silo City Executive Director Maris Grundy each said they've heard particular interest from African fans, like those from Tunisia and Democratic Republic of The Congo, and a large number of Turkish visitors.

Silo City is using cuisine pop-ups to highlight different cultural options for visitors of competing teams, like Ghanian, Argentinian and Ethiopian foods, salsa dancing, and a Congolese choir, Grundy said.

“Buffalo has such beautiful diversity that exists here, — on World Cup soccer years or not. It's really exciting to have soccer be something that can bring those forces together," she said. "Even if you're cheering against each other, soccer-wise, I think everyone wins when we come together and celebrate our city's many offerings.”

Additional involvement is expected for The Banshee as the American Outlaws Buffalo Chapter's home base, though Hawkins added he expects bars and restaurants throughout Buffalo to experience increased business while the World Cup is happening.

Both establishments plan to show every game of the tournament. Some games start as late as midnight or 1 a.m., though most will be earlier in the afternoon or evening. A major advantage for upcoming games is the earliest games will be noon, which increases the likely number of customers and is late enough to serve alcohol, Hawkins said.

"Three o'clock is good, people can get off work at early and get in here," he said. "So, I think the USA-Australia game is probably going to be the, maybe biggest day we've ever seen in here."

Silo City also is including options to cater toward its more domestic fans. Thanks to having a campus of almost 30 acres, the business is able to host a series of youth soccer clinics in cooperation with the Buffalo Maendeleo Soccer Club, Buffalo Sports and Buffalo Pro Soccer.

"We wanted to have youth who might not be able to stay up late to watch the games also be excited for like what's going on," Grundy said. "And so we have these free soccer clinics as well, taught by incredible coaches."

The clinics are available for ages 8 to 17, though online registration is required.