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Kennedy introduces bill to increase DHS transparency, detainee protections

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published June 2, 2026 at 6:36 PM EDT
Buffalo attorney Terry Connors speaks about the need for more rights protecting people detained by the Department of Homeland Security.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo attorney Terry Connors speaks about the need for more rights protecting people detained by the Department of Homeland Security.

Federal legislation introduced Tuesday could provide more protections for detainees who are being released from Department of Homeland Security’s custody.

The bill would require DHS to contact a detainee’s listed contact, whether it be a lawyer, friend or family, before releasing them from custody.

Congressman Tim Kennedy says the measures are necessary to prevent another death like that of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, who died in February days after being released from DHS custody at a closed coffee shop in Buffalo.

“This death was completely avoidable, and while DHS continues to stone well our demands for accountability," he said. "We won't stop fighting until justice is served. This legislation will save lives and help prevent future tragedies like what happened right here in Buffalo.”

Kennedy recently made an unannounced visit to the Buffalo Service Processing Center, where ICE holds detainees. He believes it’s not an appropriate location to house anyone for more than a few days.

The bill sets a precedent that could open the avenue for legislation at lower levels as well, Buffalo Immigration Leadership Team Executive Director Grace Karambizi said.

“We should have something locally, as well as at the state level, and I hope that this has served as a good example to really have something rolling," she said. "New York has been very supportive and very, like, welcoming for immigrant and refugee population. I have no doubt that (Governor Kathy Hochul) will do the right thing, and has already been supportive of the population.”

Kennedy adds that he will question Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullen about Alam’s death during a House of Representatives hearing Wednesday.
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